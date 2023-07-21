PSG provided Kylian Mbappe a record-breaking offer that would pay him a staggering $1 billion over the next decade.

In June, the Frenchman announced that he will not be exercising the option to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain from 2024 to 2025. It, expectedly, sent shockwaves through many of Europe’s top clubs.

The attacker has since then been warned that if he does not sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 winners in the next few weeks, they would sell him before he can go on a free transfer next year.

PSG offers Mbappe staggering deal to keep star

There is much speculation that the 24-year-old may join Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Their president, Florentino Perez, has been trying to sign him for years and will do everything it takes to finally succeed this summer.

With Perez’s approval, the French captain will replace Karim Benzema in the Spanish capital. PSG, however, are reportedly ready to go to unusual lengths to keep their most prized asset from signing with another club before the start of the next season.

Offer too good to refuse?

The French outfit allegedly made Mbappe the ‘offer of the century’, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central. Amazingly, the deal is for $1.11 billion over ten years. The superstar would be bound to the club until he was 34 years old, making the contract effectively a lifelong agreement.

If this deal goes through, it will be the most expensive sports contract ever. In addition, should the striker agree to the terms, he would join the ranks of the highest-paid sportsmen in history.

PSG’s panic and despair is visible in this outrageous offer. They fear losing Mbappe to a rival European club. Mbappe has been integral to all of PSG’s success over recent campaigns. Plus, losing him diminishes any chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the enormous sum of money involved, it seems quite unlikely that Mbappe would accept such an offer. With a 10-year deal, he locks in to his home country for the remainder of his career. A move away would be remarkably challenging.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire