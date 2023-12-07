Italian authorities are looking for the harshest possible ban for Paul Pogba and his doping allegations. Recent reports claim that the prosecutor’s office wants the Juventus midfielder to be banned for four years. This is the maximum sentence a player can be suspended for under current Italian laws.

Pogba previously failed two separate drug tests earlier this fall. The Frenchman was initially reportedly tested following the club’s first Serie A game of the season against Udinese. Pogba began the match on the bench and never entered the fray on the night.

As a result of the failed test, soccer authorities then allowed Pogba to submit a backup sample in the following days. However, the France star also failed the second drug test as well. Pogba immediately faced a suspension from playing professionally following the results of the backup sample.

Allegri remains tight-lipped on Pogba’s current situation

Juve head coach Max Allegri happened to have his customary pregame press conference on Thursday. The Old Lady hosts reigning Serie A champions Napoli on Friday. Allegri faced questions throughout the media interaction, but he was, of course, quizzed regarding the Pogba news.

The Italian manager provided updates on his player, as well as injury reports on Manuel Locatelli and Tim Weah. “I can’t answer about Pogba because the issue isn’t closed,” replied Allegri. “Locatelli is fine, apart from Weah they’ve all recovered.”

Allegri did, however, admit that he has not spoken with Pogba in recent weeks. “We spoke via messages at the beginning, now we will wait for the end of this situation,” the coach claimed.

Reporters also wanted to get Allegri’s thoughts on whether the club will make significant moves in the January transfer market because of the Pogba loss. “It would be better not to talk about the transfer market now,” continued Allegri. “The most important thing is that the team manages to score as many points as possible until January 7th.”

Juve may opt to terminate Pogba’s contract after slashing his wages

Although prosecutors are gunning for a maximum sentence for Pogba, this could still change. The midfielder does still have the option to take a plea deal in the case. This would reduce, perhaps significantly, his final official suspension.

Pogba was previously one of the top earners in the Juve team before the suspension. The Frenchman was reportedly raking in around $208,000 each week to play for the Italian giants. However, Juve has made the decision to drastically slash the star’s wages.

In fact, due to the suspension, Pogba is currently making around $970 per week now. If the suspension lasts four years, the Italian side will fully terminate his contract with the club.

Despite losing the star, Juve has performed well during the 2023/24 season. The Old Lady currently sits second in the top-flight standings, just two points behind Inter Milan. Juve could leapfrog their rivals in the table should they beat Napoli and Inter suffer defeat to Udinese on Saturday, Nov. 9.

