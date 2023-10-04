In light of the recent VAR dispute involving Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal for Liverpool, one concern has arisen. The question on everyone’s mind is why the Premier League doesn’t use the semi-automated offside technology.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced drama when referees wrongfully disallowed Luis Diaz’s first-half goal. Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, they ended up losing the game and concluded it with just nine players.

There was radio quiet regarding the event during the game. Afterward, the referee organizing body (PGMOL) issued a statement calling the VAR’s failure to act ‘a significant human error‘.

It turned out VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook had waved play on. They thought the on-field referee signaled the goal stood on the field. But once Tottenham players took the next free kick, there was no way to undo the mistake.

Premier League clubs rejected idea of using semi-automated offside

However, the sole culpability for this situation rests with the clubs. During the annual meeting of the Premier League this June, officials did not even discuss the addition. The clubs collectively decided there was no need for an in-depth discussion of the new technology.

The technology, which FIFA began testing in 2021, worried league officials. This was a shock decision for many Premier League supporters. Last season, Premier League referees made countless incorrect decisions regarding offside even with the assistance of VAR.

While the rest of Europe and the world has embraced the semi-automated offside, the Premier League has been slow to adopt the technology. Despite the installation of four VAR cameras this season, the league has been reluctant to use the new system.

sponsor issue holding up implementation

The Daily Mail revealed another issue holding up the approval of this technology. It seems that the Premier League’s deal with ball supplier Nike has delayed the implementation of the automated offside system.

The program was developed by the German analytics firm Kinexon in tandem with Adidas, who provide the UEFA Champions League ball per their agreement with UEFA. The Premier League’s long-standing relationship with Nike might provide a problem in the future, the article suggests that there are now viable alternatives that do not need a chip inside the ball.

The report goes on to claim that English teams considered but ultimately decided against using automatic offside last season without placing a chip in the Nike ball. Meanwhile, the Premier League is now said to be collaborating with other tech firms on the development of a comparable automated system that does not use embedded sensors.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images