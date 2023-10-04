Our Sporting Kansas City TV schedule has every game for the club formerly known as the Wizards.

SKC are one of the founding teams of MLS, but have gone by three different names over their existence.

Sporting Kansas City TV Schedule

Sporting Kansas City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 07 09:30 PM ET Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 1995 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park

Manager: Peter Vermes

MLS Cups: 2 (2000, 2013)

Other Titles: U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017), Supporters’ Shield (2000)

Where Can I Watch the Sporting KC Match?

MLS Season Pass has all MLS league and playoff matches live in your choice of commentary language: English, Spanish, or French.

FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes have national TV simulcasts throughout the season.

Watch Sporting Kansas City on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was shown in 2023 on the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

All of the Leagues Cup tournament is streamed on MLS Season Pass. Meanwhile select games air on TV via FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The annual CONCACAF Champions Cup can be located on TV on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

Sporting Kansas City History

Kansas City was a charter member of MLS. The club was initially owned by Lamar Hunt – namesake of the U.S. Open Cup, and founder of the 1960s American Football League, Kansas City Chiefs, and a key figure in the original NASL. Hunt also owned the Dallas and Columbus franchises in MLS’s early years.

KC began play in 1996 as the Kansas City Wiz, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This name lasted just one year when it was changed to the Wizards. The club’s name and rainbow-themed kits (references to the Wizard of Oz) are hallmarks of 1990s MLS visuals.

The Wizards won the Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup, in 2000, their first major trophies. They’d add a U.S. Open Cup in 2004, completing the set of the main three domestic honors.

In 2008, KC moved their games across state lines to CommunityAmerica Ballpark in Kansas City, Kansas. This made them the first, and so far only, major American pro sports team to play home games in the state.

2011 marked the dawn of a new era for the club. They adopted an entirely new identity as Sporting Kansas City (despite not actually participating in any other sports besides soccer, as most “Sporting” clubs worldwide do). And they opened Children’s Mercy Park, now their permanent home ground.

On-field success has continued as Sporting, with an MLS Cup triumph in 2013, and USOC wins in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

Don’t miss a Sporting Kansas City Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago