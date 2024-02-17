Son Heung-min suffered a dislocated finger while playing for his country, but Ange Postecoglou has come to his captain’s defense.

The 31-year-old made headlines due to an incident that occurred during his time at the Asian Cup. Son’s country lost against Jordan 2-0 and went out of the competition in the semi-finals. As a consequence, the Korea Football Association fired Jurgen Klinsmann on Friday.

Reports indicate a table tennis argument erupted before their semi-final against Jordan. Some of the younger players allegedly upset the Tottenham star by leaving the team lunch early to play ping pong.

The captain hoped PSG’s Lee Kang-in and others would stay to strengthen team bonds. But as the 31-year-old called for his younger colleagues to rejoin, some allegedly responded disrespectfully to their leader.

As he attempted to mediate a confrontation between some of the team’s more senior and younger players, the Spurs player dislocated his finger.

What did Postecoglou say about Son?

The player who was seen last weekend in the victory against Brighton had his right finger taped up. Postecoglou told reporters that the Korean FA should deal with the problem, but that Son’s act demonstrates his leadership.

Son was left disappointed after South Korea were eliminated in the semi-final of the Asian Cup by Jordan

“From what I know of the incident, and I haven’t asked too much about it, it was Sonny being Sonny. Being a leader and when you’re a leader, sometimes you get in the firing line,” he told reporters.

“That’s what leadership is all about. Leadership is not about being popular and trying to make everybody happy, it’s about when you see something that you don’t feel is right then you stand up for it because it’s the best thing for the group. I see that in Sonny.

“Sometimes people are mistaken about Sonny because he’s such a positive guy, who whenever you see him is smiling and everyone has a real affection for him, but he wants to win. He doesn’t like standards slipping and I’ve seen him do that around here. If something is not right, he will say it.”

What did Postecoglou say about his future?

The former Celtic manager is only getting his Tottenham career off the ground, therefore he has downplayed rumors that he may succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. After this season, Klopp will be leaving his position as manager, and the 58-year-old has been suggested as a possible successor.

Following his summer appointment as Spurs manager, the Australian has had a promising start, leading the team to fourth place in the league. Now, he has detailed how his tenure with Spurs, which he inked for four years, is just heating up.

“’I may be on a shortlist, I don’t think I want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what are my priorities in life and profession right now. Do I take it as a compliment? It depends. If it’s just people throwing up names, then who cares? Like, seriously?

“But, at the end of the day, if I’m doing a good job then hopefully people will acknowledge that in one form or another – whatever that form is. But so-called ‘chat’, that’s of no interest to me.”

