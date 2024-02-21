The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 concluded on Wednesday, when Porto defeated Arsenal while Barcelona drew at Napoli. Both games lacked overarching quality from start to finish. However, both games had their respective drama. For the game in Portugal, Arsenal’s inability to push forward left Porto in the game. That led to a goal in the dying moments of stoppage time. Napoli and Barcelona’s strikers traded goals from their star strikers. That game returns to Spain in three weeks.

Yet, the major talking point at the end of the day will be Porto’s victory over Arsenal. The Gunners entered the game on fantastic form having won five straight games and scoring 21 goals in those victories. By all accounts, Mikel Arteta’s side was a clear-cut favorite not just to advance in this stage of the Champions League. The north London club was expected to win this game in Portugal against the team sitting third in the Primeira Liga table.

Yet, the best chances of the game fell to the hosts. In the first half, Porto missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring after 20 minutes. A deflected cross bounced uncontested in the Arsenal 18-yard box. None of the Arsenal defenders reacted to clear the ball, as William Saliba watched the ball bounce in front of him. Galeno reacted and took the ball on the half-volley. The ball flew across the face of the goal and slammed the post. The rebound came straight back to Galeno, whose snap attempt went just wide of the other post.

Last-minute goal gives Porto edge over Arsenal in Champions League

The next best chance of the game would have to wait until the third minute of stoppage time in the second half. Scrappy play at the back from Arsenal led to a failed clearance. With the midfield exposed, Galeno was free to shoot from 25 yards from goal. Galeno wrapped the ball with his right foot into the far corner of the post to beat David Raya.

The Estádio do Dragão was alive with a deserved lead after the first leg. Arsenal will still be the favorite to advance out of this tie. However, the prospect of Porto sitting back and defending could be worrying. Despite holding 65% of the ball on Wednesday, Arsenal did not have any shots on target. It will need to have more success in the final third if it wants to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Barcelona held to draw at Napoli

In the other game on Wednesday, both Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen scored to send the game back to Spain level. Barcelona had more chances in the game and more possession. Alex Meret managed to make several saves, particularly in the first half, which denied Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan. By comparison, Osimhen’s game-tying strike was Napoli’s only registered shot on target.

With the last kick of the game, Gundogan hit the outside of the post after a breakdown defensively. That summed up Barcelona’s missed chances in the game, and it ensured Napoli was still well within the tie.

PHOTOS: IMAGO