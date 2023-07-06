Harry Maguire’s transfer from Manchester United this summer has hit a bit of a snag. The Guardian is reporting that the center back has been awarded an automatic pay raise at the club. According to the British news outlet, Maguire has received an increase in pay due to the club qualifying for the Champions League. United will return to the competition in the 2023/24 campaign after one year in the second-tiered Europa League.

The England international’s base salary last season was reportedly around $240,000. This was good for the ninth-highest wages on the team. However, the new pay raise will increase Maguire’s salary for the upcoming campaign. In turn, it will also seemingly make it more difficult to sell the player during the summer transfer market.

Maguire falls down pecking order at United, yielding potential transfer

The idea of United offloading Maguire is not unordinary. After all, the center-back has not exactly lived up to his $95 million move from Leicester City in 2019. Despite being a regular starter for the England national team, the defender made just eight appearances in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI in Premier League play last season.

A few clubs have been rumored to show interest in Maguire. United is yet to receive official bids. This lack of real attraction is making it difficult for the club to sign new reinforcements. United had hoped to generate a significant amount of funds by selling the center back this summer. The club is reportedly dealing with a limited war chest and could certainly use an increase in money at the moment.

Club reportedly dealing with limited funds

The aforementioned news outlet claims that the Red Devils can only spend around $155 million during the transfer window. They have already used up a large chunk of this by bringing in Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea. However, additional player sales, like a Maguire transfer, could increase potential spending.

Along with Maguire, United is also considering selling midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay and winger Anthony Elanga. The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with Inter Milan about goalkeeper Andre Onana. They also desperately need a new center forward.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto