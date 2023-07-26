The mayor of Paris has issued some harsh words towards Paris Saint-Germain officials in their handling of Kylian Mbappe. The France international looks likely to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer after a standoff with club execs. He is set to enter the final year under contract with PSG after signing a two-year deal last summer.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo questioned what the Parisian club was doing and hoped that Mbappe would somehow remain in France. “I don’t understand what PSG [is] playing at,” Hidalgo stated in an interview with RMC Sport. “Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world. I’ll admit that I don’t understand it at all.”

“Kylian is an extraordinary player and we have to keep him in Paris,” the mayor continued. “I think it’s also his wish to remain here as long as possible. The question is: what [is] PSG doing?”

Superstar currently frozen out of first team

Mbappe has been left out of PSG’s preseason tour of Japan and is currently training with the reserves. The star previously announced that he will not sign a new contract to extend his stay in Paris. The club must now soon make a decision on the player’s future. PSG could opt to sell the striker now to make a massive chunk of change. Or, it could watch him depart the team for free next summer. There is also a reported $66 million loyalty bonus in Mbappe’s contract that goes into effect Aug. 1.

PSG accepted huge Saudi offer for Mbappe despite Paris mayor confusion

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal already submitted a $331 million bid for Mbappe earlier in the week. PSG accepted the offer and granted the player permission to speak with the Saudi club. Mbappe, however, does not appear willing to make the move to the Middle East.

PSG officials claim to believe that the star desperately wants to join Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the Spanish outfit may not be able to afford the pricey player. Instead, Mbappe may refuse any other transfer and sit on the Parisian sidelines for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign. The Frenchman would then be able to move to Madrid as a free agent in 2024.

