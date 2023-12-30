Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester United in a matchup of clubs on opposite trajectories. We’ll have live updates right here from this big Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

WHO Nottingham Forest vs Man United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, December 30, 2023 WHERE NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

United is coming off an epic Boxing Day comeback that pushed the Red Devils into sixth, and closer to a European place for next season. Off the field, spirits are high in Manchester as Jim Ratcliffe of the INEOS Group has agreed to acquire 25% of the club from the Glazer family. This news has supporters with high hopes heading into the new year.

Forest meanwhile is teetering precariously just above the drop zone. Sitting on 17 points, they’ve won just one of their last five league matches. However, they did deliver a Boxing Day gift in the form of a 3-1 away win at Newcastle this past week.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images