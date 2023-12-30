Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester United in a matchup of clubs on opposite trajectories. We’ll have live updates right here from this big Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.
|Nottingham Forest vs Man United
|English Premier League
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, December 30, 2023
|NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling
United is coming off an epic Boxing Day comeback that pushed the Red Devils into sixth, and closer to a European place for next season. Off the field, spirits are high in Manchester as Jim Ratcliffe of the INEOS Group has agreed to acquire 25% of the club from the Glazer family. This news has supporters with high hopes heading into the new year.
Forest meanwhile is teetering precariously just above the drop zone. Sitting on 17 points, they’ve won just one of their last five league matches. However, they did deliver a Boxing Day gift in the form of a 3-1 away win at Newcastle this past week.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live
Photo: IMAGO / PA Images
62' Concern for United
There is a break in play as Rashford is down in pain. The striker gets up and hobbles off slowly.
58' A flurry of yellow cards
Varane cynically brings down Elanga and gets a blatant yellow card. Forest have a free kick from a dangerous position.
56' Gibbs-White gets a booking
The Forest midfielder gets a yellow for a lunging tackle on Evans.
Dalot also goes into the book.
54' United make a switch
Amad Diallo comes on for Antony. Much against the run of play, Dalot strikes the post with a brilliant hit from outside the box.
50' Forest dominating possession
United look clueless on the pitch as the hosts are enforcing themselves.
Murrilo finds Elanga on the left wing and the latter cuts it back in the box but can't find a teammate.
46' Second half underway
United have made a change, McTominay on for Mainoo
Half Time: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Manchester United
Forest have been the better side while United are blunt. It can't be worse in the second half.
42' United have hardly created anything
The front three of Rashford, Garnacho, and particularly Antony have been anonymous. Forest have done brilliantly to deny the visitors any space.
Honestly, has been a dreadful game so far.
36' Can either side break the deadlock
With the halftime whistle fast approaching, will we get the opening goal?
29' Montiel has nullified Garnacho so far
The Forest right-back has been brilliant so far, keeping countryman Garnacho quiet on the wings.
Forst go high up the pitch but a good position is wasted as Yates skies his shot from the edge of the box.
26' There is not much going on here
Neither teams are able to create anything in the final third.
20' Forest should make this dominance count
The hosts have gotten into dangerous positions in the final third but haven't troubled Onana.
Forest should try and make this domination count before United get back in the game.
12' United survive scare
Eric ten Hag's side have not been involved in the game at all.
Elanga's cross from the left wing takes a deflection off Varane and that could have easily hit the back of the net. United survive for now.
6' Forest dominating proceedings
The hosts are stroking the ball around with confidence, Wood has acres of space on the edge of the box but skies his effort.
2' Forest start fast
The hosts go up the field and win a corner but nothing comes out of it.
We are underway
The hosts get us going...
Recent history backs United
The visitors have won their last 11 meetings against the hosts and should back themselves to grab the three points.
The team news are in
Nottingham Forest: Turner, Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Yates, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Elanga, Wood
Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford
