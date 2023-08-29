Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles participated in a melee outside of a club after his team’s loss to Manchester City. The Magpies suffered a 1-0 defeat to the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, August 19th. After the loss, Lascelles went for a night out with his brother and friends. However, people attacked the duo outside of the Tyneside establishment.

Newcastle defender Lascelles suffered minor injury

The Times is reporting someone elbowed the captain’s younger brother in the fight. A member of the Lascelles’ group was knocked unconscious as well. The unnamed man later went to the hospital after police arrived at the scene.

Video of the incident, since circulated on social media, shows a brawl involving multiple men outside of the club. At one point, Lascelles ducks out of the way of a thrown vodka bottle. While attempting to cool the situation, someone punched the defender in the back of the head.

However, after receiving the blow, Lascelles then threw a punch at his attackers. The Newcastle center-back reportedly suffered a minor ear injury during the incident. The aforementioned news outlet also claims that the player and his group were threatened with a gun as well.

Police asking for help as they look for more information

Area police responded to the scene, but they arrived after the fight had already dispersed. “Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road, in Newcastle city center,” stated a Northumbria Police spokesperson. “Officers attended however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived.”

Lascelles was on the bench for Newcastle’s matchup with Liverpool at the weekend. The English defender has remained as the club captain despite losing his place to star duo Fabian Schar and Sven Botman. Former manager Rafa Benitez previously gave the defender the armband back in 2016. Lascelles has been with the team since making a $5 million move from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images