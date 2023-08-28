Standout goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is returning to training with Bayern Munich after not playing with the side in all of 2023. Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident after Germany’s group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Last season, Bayern brought in Yann Sommer as his replacement.

This season, Bayern has been linked to several goalkeepers to fill Neuer’s void while he finishes off his rehabilitation. For example, Kepa Arrizabalaga and David de Gea are two rumored names that could have joined the Bavarians. However, Neuer’s return to training could lessen the need for a star goalkeeper. As a result, Bayern may be relying on Sven Ulreich for the time being.

According to BILD, Neuer is back in first-team training. He did a practice session with two of Bayern’s goalkeepers, Daniel Peretz and Tom Ritzy Hülsmann, on Monday. Hülsmann served as backup to Ulreich in each of Bayern’s first two games of the season in the Bundesliga.

Returning to first-team training is certainly a step in the right direction. Still, there is no timeframe for when Neuer may return to the field. BILD reports that Neuer is not at full fitness. He was also flexing his leg to work out any discomfort during the training session.

Neuer back in Bayern training

Neuer did more than just stop shots and deal with uncontested corners. He participated in passing drills and small-sided games. That is what demonstrates further steps toward playing for Bayern again. Before this, he was doing individual training with the Bayern coaching staff.

For now, Ulreich remains the No. 1 in the Bayern ranks. Once Neuer returns, he will assume that starting role as Bayern looks to add another Bundesliga title this season. The German club then begins its Champions League campaign in late September after the upcoming international break.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz