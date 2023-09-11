After sacking Hansi Flick during the September international break, Germany is looking at Julian Nagelsmann to take over as the boss of Die Mannschaft. The former Bayern Munich manager has been out of a job since the back half of the 2022/23 campaign. The proven manager is the leading candidate to take over on a permanent basis.

Even though Nagelsmann is out of a job, it is not a clear path to the head coaching position of Germany. Multiple outlets have brought up that Nagelsmann is still under contract with Bayern Munich. Bayern still requires compensation to release Nagelsmann from his current contract. On the other hand, it would welcome ditching Nagelsmann’s wages.

Before this season, PSG approached Bayern Munich to lure Nagelsmann over to Ligue 1. Bayern demanded around $17 million for the manager, which PSG did not pay. Germany is unlikely to pay such a high fee. Moreover, there are concerns over whether Nagelsmann wants to make the pivot to national team soccer at this young stage of his career.

Still, the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law says Nagelsmann is one of the two leading candidates to take over as Germany national team head coach.

Germany looks to Nagelsmann as permanent solution

As Law states, Germany is in a precarious situation. Sammer, a former player and coach, has only worked as an adviser for Borussia Dortmund for the last five years. Nagelsmann is younger and already has ample experience as a boss. However, his ‘transfer’ fee is one preventative factor. Moreover, he may not even want the job.

Therefore, Rudi Voller may make the switch from Germany’s sporting director to head coach. Voller was the head coach of Germany two decades ago. Back then, he oversaw Germany’s runner-up finish in the 2002 World Cup. In 2004, Voller resigned after a group-stage exit at Euro 2004. Germany has been struggling in recent years for form. Two group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups sandwiched a round of 16 loss against England at Euro 2020.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sven Simon