According to a report from The Times, Julian Nagelsmann is back in the fray to take over as Tottenham manager; however, the German wants the club’s assurances over appointing a Sporting Director.

It was initially believed that Nagelsmann was the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position before talks broke down last week.

However, the report now claims negotiations have resumed, and the 35-year-old has communicated to Spurs that he wants to know who will replace Fabio Paratici as the next Sporting Director before committing his future to North London.

Paratici had received a worldwide ban by FIFA for his involvement in alleged financial irregularities and false accounting at Juventus. The Italian resigned last month after losing his appeal against a 30-month ban from football at all levels.

Nagelsmann has recommended names for key position

It is believed that Nagelsmann has recommended names to Chairman Daniel Levy on who would be suitable for the role.

Ralf Rangnick was the Sporting Director when Nagelsmann took over at RB Leipzig in 2019 and the pair worked wonders at the German club.

Rangnick has recently claimed, “If Tottenham really want him, then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him. It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement, yet this is not a club where the board expects you to be in the top one or two right away.”

Nagelsmann available after Bayern Munich departure

The young and dynamic manager has been out of work ever since being relieved of his duties by Bayern Munich earlier this season. However, he has always attracted the attention of big clubs including Chelsea before the Blues confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

It remains to be seen who replaces Antonio Conte as the next permanent manager at Spurs and what the club’s ambitions be next season after a disappointing campaign.

Moreover, Nagelsmann would be very new in the Premier League and it would take some time for the German to adjust in new environments while keeping up the club’s expectations.

