Milan’s ongoing struggles this season have placed increased scrutiny on several of their players, with Yunus Musah among those facing growing pressure to perform. The American midfielder joined the Italian giants from Valencia in the summer of 2023. Nonetheless, he has yet to establish a defined role within the team. With limited playing time and inconsistent performances, reports are now suggesting that a January move could be on the cards. Particularly, if Musah fails to meet the expectations of coach Paulo Fonseca.

Yunus Musah arrived at AC Milan with high expectations, hailed for his versatility and potential. Having said that, his influence has been far lower than expected. In the early stages of the season, the 21-year-old has struggled to secure regular minutes on the pitch. He has made just 43 Serie A minutes since September. Because of injuries to other important midfielders, he has not played a significant role either. However, the American has yet to prove himself as a reliable option for Fonseca’s starting XI.

One of the key issues surrounding Musah is his undefined role within the team. While primarily considered a central midfielder, he has been deployed in various positions, including as a winger and a full-back. This lack of positional consistency may have hindered his development and ability to showcase his true potential. For a young player still finding his feet in a new league, being asked to fill multiple roles has proven to be a significant challenge.

Fonseca’s demands and the player’s struggles

Musah’s versatility, which was once seen as a strength, has become a double-edged sword. At Valencia, he was primarily used as a winger, while his more recent performances have been centrally focused. Milan, however, appears uncertain about where best to utilize his skills. After a string of injuries and poor play in the middle of the field, Fonseca is still trying to find his midfield rhythm.

Paulo Fonseca, who took over the managerial reins at Milan, has not been shy in his assessment of Musah’s performances. The Portuguese coach has demanded more from the young midfielder, calling for a greater level of competitiveness and consistency. Despite the boss’ belief in Musah’s abilities, he has made it clear that improvement is mandatory if the midfielder is to become a key part of the squad.

Musah’s poor showing in a recent match against Parma only added to the concerns surrounding his form. Since then, he has found himself on the sidelines, watching as Fonseca rotates between Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield. The American’s lack of involvement is puzzling, given the club’s thin squad and the injuries to other key players. Milan’s midfield is far from settled, yet Musah has not been able to seize the opportunity to solidify his place.

January exit from AC Milan on the horizon for Yunus Musah?

With Musah’s limited minutes and underwhelming performances so far this season, speculation about a potential January exit has begun to surface. Gazzetta dello Sport says that the Rossoneri may be open to the idea of sending Musah out on loan with an option to buy if he does not improve soon. The player’s current market value has not increased since his arrival. Thus, the Serie A giants may look to loan him to regain his form and confidence elsewhere.

Musah still has time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking. His potential is undeniable, and the club sees him as part of their long-term plans, particularly in the midfield. However, if he continues to struggle to find his feet, a loan move could be a way to give him regular minutes. Especially, while the Italians assess whether he can be a key player for the future. A move to the Premier League is one possibility, as Musah has previously attracted interest from English clubs, and his versatility would likely appeal to several teams in need of midfield reinforcements.

PHOTOS: IMAGO