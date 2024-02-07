The future of Olivier Giroud is one matter that the AC Milan hierarchy will need to address in the next weeks. The conclusion of the season marks the expiration of the Frenchman’s contract. Could we see Giroud in MLS in the future?

His importance to Stefano Pioli’s team has only grown since he joined, despite now being 37 years old. After 20 Serie A games, Giroud has scored 11 goals and assisted on eight more.

As the games continue, the figures keep adding up. When the UEFA Champions League is included, it becomes 12 goals and nine assists.

These figures put him in the middle of things as they stand. However, his agent Vincenzo Morabito was quite vague about the player’s future in an interview he gave with Radio CRC.

What did Giroud’s agent say?

“Marriages are done in two, and I believe the second part of the season will be decisive. He feels well at AC Milan, but he must also consider his family.

“He gave up money from Saudi Arabia because he is not too interested in money and because he has an important contract, but I think we have to wait. In the meantime, he’ll give his all for Milan.”

“The year after Milan’s Serie A title, they reached the Champions League semi-final, but their results in the league were affected by the signing of players who were probably not suited to the project.

“I believe Milan’s team was not equipped for two competitions. Giroud is one of the few strikers who can hold up the ball. He has important aerial skills and I feel he was crucial in Milan’s Scudetto victory.”

His current annual net salary is $3.7 million. Nonetheless, Stefano Pioli’s side would not turn down a request to extend his contract until 30 June 2025, although at a reduced salary.

Giroud in MLS? What did Giroud previously say?

In the next six months of the current Milan season, the Frenchman will be faced with the choice of his future. Last year, the Rossoneri had a far larger say in whether or not Giroud’s contract was renewed. This time, it will be up to the player and his family to make the decision.

“I still don’t know what will happen in the future. I know that I am happy at Milan and that we’ve done great things,” the striker told Gazzetta in January.

“It’s a great love story. The club and I haven’t discussed an extension yet, we’ll see and decide later on. The most important thing is to remain focused on the team’s targets.

“MLS? There are other countries too. There will be more opportunities at the end of the season and I’ll decide. As a father and as a footballer.”

After receiving an offer from the Saudi Pro League in the summer, the ex-Chelsea player turned it down. A Major League Soccer club in New York, Miami, or Los Angeles would provide him with the thrilling challenge he craves, according to reports.

No matter his age, Giroud in MLS would have a significant influence on soccer in the US. He would be a highly sought-after addition to any team in the league if he joined this summer. For example, while in Miami, he may potentially team up with other superstars like Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Photo: IMAGO / LaPresse.