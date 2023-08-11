In an effort to broaden the appeal of the Leagues Cup, MLS Commissioner Don Garber suggested inviting foreign teams

Major League Soccer teams have had tremendous success in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Fueled by the debut of Lionel Messi, there are six quarterfinalists in the expanded competition from MLS. Two Mexican teams, Monterrey and Queretaro, remain.

When speaking to The Athletic, MLS Commissioner Don Garber left open the option of extending the Leagues Cup.

MLS head refuses to close door to idea of foreign teams in Leagues Cup

According to Garber, the appeal of the Leagues Cup lies in its potential to open up opportunities. At the same time, he suggested expanding the scope of the Leagues Cup to include international teams.

“There’s no reason that you can’t have other teams come in and participate in Leagues Cup”, he said.

“I’ve heard rumors about [South American competition] Copa Libertadores coming into the United States and maybe that there would be guest local teams in that tournament. Certainly when the Club World Cup comes here, its expanded format, you’re going to see international competition on the professional level in ways that have never been presented to fans and media partners before.”

How does Leagues Cup work?

Garber is open to internationalizing American soccer. Yet, this movement requires permission from CONCACAF. MLS has a reputation for something of a unique history and way of doing things. Now, it has arguably the greatest soccer player of all time leading the front.

The 2023 Leagues Cup marks the tournament’s third edition. Since its inception, it has required a lengthy mid-season break from Major League Soccer and Liga MX action. The format of the seasons helps with the organization: clubs play a season that spans the whole year, making scheduling and travel less of a hassle.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire