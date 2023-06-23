The United States is the host of the expanded 2025 Club World Cup. With 32 teams competing, it is by far the biggest edition of the tournament. Several of the competitors are already secured, including the last three Champions League winners in Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Significantly, this makes the United States the potential home of a major soccer competition for five-straight years. The 2025 Club World Cup joins the 2024 Copa America, the 2026 men’s World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics. Those four are locked in. However, the United States remains in the running to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. FIFA confirms the host for that tournament in May 2024. Still, the United States, in a joint bid with Mexico, is one of four confirmed options for the competition.

FIFA named the United States as the host of the Club World Cup for its ability to host international events with limited issues. Moreover, FIFA wants to use the Club World Cup to maximize synergies with the following summer’s men’s World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said on several occasions that the 2026 World Cup will be the biggest in the tournament’s illustrious history. A record number of teams, and consequently games, will certainly make it the most profitable for FIFA. Any way he can build domestic anticipation for that competition is important.

Addition of 2025 Club World Cup is huge for United States

This announcement is significant for the development of soccer in the United States. Major international teams playing here with some frequency. South American clubs like Brazil and Argentina will be here for a pair of summers. In 2028, top youth talents will play in the Olympics. However, clubs coming over brings a whole new energy. For example, the 2023 schedule of summer friendlies in the United States features some of the biggest clubs. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Milan, Juventus and many more are featuring in friendlies. That includes a Premier League Summer Series, with some clubs making the trip for the first time.

The 2025 Club World Cup, though, is a competitive event, not just a casual summer friendly. With 32 teams competing, it will be unlike anything seen previously. That includes a massive 12 teams from UEFA that will compete in the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States. In terms of the rest of the breakdown, there are six CONMEBOL sides, four each from North America, Asia and Africa. One slot from OFC is also available. Rounding out the list is a representative from the host nation, the United States. In all likelihood, that will be the 2024 MLS Cup Champion.

FIFA is yet to confirm dates for the competition. Current Club World Cup tournaments take place in December or January. The governing body also stated it will meet with relevant stakeholders to confirm venues and scheduling. Given the association with the 2026 World Cup, the host venues for that competition could come into play for the 2025 Club World Cup.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Just Pictures