Mikel Arteta made controversial VAR statements after Arsenal lost to Newcastle. Consequently, the FA charged him with improper conduct. After Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League on Nov. 4, the Spanish manager ripped into the referees.

At St. James’ Park, Anthony Gordon’s goal was the game-winner for the Magpies, ending the Gunners’ undefeated streak. Gordon’s goal was clouded in doubt. It took more than four minutes for referees to formally award the goal. VAR and the referee reviewed several infractions. Stuart Attwell gave the OK.

The ball may or may not have been out of bounds when Joe Willock picked it up at the corner flag and crossed it into the box. After a thorough check, it was ruled the ball had remained in play. However, a second review for a probable foul by Joelinton before the goal occurred.

Referees determined that Joelinton had not done anything wrong. A further review ensured he was not offside before the goal was given. With the loss, league leaders Manchester City created distance with the Gunners in the table. City triumphed 6-1 earlier on the same day. Understandably, the situation and the defeat infuriated Arteta.

What did Mikel Arteta say?

After the game, Arteta told Sky Sports: “I am praising my players for the performance and the way they played. We did not deserve to lose the match. We lose the match for the clear and obvious decisions, it is embarrassing. It’s a disgrace, that is what it is, a disgrace.”

“We have been taking this up for many months. There is so much at stake, we put in so many hours. I am here to represent my football club and to get my team to compete at the highest level, the margins are so small. It is a disgrace, it is embarrassing.

“That is how I feel, it is how everyone feels in that room. This cannot continue, it is embarrassing. It is not acceptable, there is too much at stake. I have been in this country for more than 20 years, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this, sick.”

What did the English FA say?

Subsequently, the club agreed with his viewpoint. But, last week, referee boss Howard Webb claimed that the goal should have been awarded. The FA filed charges against Arteta, saying that his statements were improper.

“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute”, stated a representative for the governing body of English soccer, via BBC.

The former Gunners and Everton midfielder committed a breach of FA regulation E3.1. In accordance with the rule, “A Participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO