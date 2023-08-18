Lionel Messi completed his first press conference on Thursday since signing for Inter Miami back in July. The Argentine superstar covered a wide range of topics during the interview with media personnel. This included typical questions about growing Major League Soccer, the Leagues Cup and his time at Paris Saint-Germain. However, Messi also discussed potentially playing on artificial turf.

The World Cup winner proclaimed that he does not have a problem with playing on the fake surface. He also said that he has experience with artificial turf while playing as a kid.

“I spent my youth on artificial turf, my whole life was on that pitch,” stated Messi. “It’s been a while since I’ve played on an artificial turf, but I have no problem adapting myself again.”

MLS teams have option to lay down real grass over fake turf

Six of the 29 MLS clubs currently use a form of fake turf. This includes Seattle’s Lumen Field, Vancouver’s BC Place, Portland’s Providence Park, New England’s Gillette Stadium, Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league’s commissioner, Don Garber, previously claimed that teams may opt to lay down real grass over the turf ahead of fixtures that involve Messi’s Miami.

However, this is just an option for each of the teams involved. Charlotte has recently stated that it will not import grass for their pitch during their matchups with Miami. Messi and his new teammates currently have two away games on the schedule against teams that use artificial turf. Miami will travel to Atlanta in September before finishing their regular season at Charlotte.

Miami co-owner previously avoided playing on artificial turf

Several foreign stars have previously criticized the use of artificial grass in MLS. One of these players is now co-owner of Messi’s Inter Miami. David Beckham sat out of a matchup with Toronto back in 2007 because of the surface.

“As a professional athlete, you can’t play a game like soccer on that sort of field,” proclaimed Beckham. “What it does to your body as a soccer player, you’re in bits for three days after that.”

Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also avoided playing on the fake surface during their time in MLS. The star trio all claimed that previous injuries, particularly knee/foot issues, prevented them from wanting to play on the artificial turf.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire