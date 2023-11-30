Lionel Messi and Inter Miami could be preparing for another game in Hong Kong. His side, Inter Miami, is in talks to take part in the much-awaited 2024 Lunar New Year Cup, according to rumors from Asia.

The 36-year-old’s prospective presence would be his second trip to Hong Kong, having visited the city in 2014. The forward was instrumental in Argentina’s 7-0 win against the Dragons during the game, with two goals.

Now, as reported by the South China Morning Post, Inter Miami may participate in the annual Lunar New Year Cup in Hong Kong in February.

After a break since 2019, the much-anticipated return of the Lunar New Year Cup gets underway. It was formerly known as the Carlsberg Challenge or the Carlsberg Cup. In an exciting four-team match that included Auckland City, Sagan Tosu, and a Hong Kong League XI, mainland Chinese club Shandong Luneng emerged victorious.

Talk over the Herons’ possible participation in the resurrected forthcoming Lunar New Year Cup have been going around in Asia for a while. The appearance of their owner David Beckham, who is in Hong Kong after visiting Macao, has fueled rumors of his comeback to Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post was informed by a trustworthy person who is directly engaged in the discussions that “Inter Miami and related parties are actively working towards the possibility of Messi’s participation in the tournament.” The source added: “There is indeed a chance that this will come to fruition.”

When will Messi and Inter Miami be in Hong Kong?

The date of the Lunar New Year Cup is Saturday, February 10, 2024. Still, details on Inter Miami’s possible participation remain unclear. It is unknown which teams will compete in the next edition of the tournament.

The AFC Asian Cup final in Qatar takes place on this very day. That coincidence makes soccer fever in Asia even more exciting. And all the big leagues in Europe will be back in action after their winter holidays; the Africa Cup of Nations ends on Feb. 11.

Messi had China tour canceled this month

During the offseason, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami planned on going to Asia. But the MLS team at the beginning of November that they would be calling off their China visit.

The tour’s fell through due to supposed problems with its organizers. Before that, the Herons lined up games against Chinese Super League teams Qingdao Hainiu and Chengdu Rongcheng. Those were in early November. Doubts about Miami’s offseason plans grew. The MLS team said on Wednesday that “unforeseen circumstances in China” forced it to cancel the Asian trip.

The club’s website included the following statement. “The tour promoter, NSN, has informed Inter Miami CF of the cancellation of its China Tour due to unforeseen circumstances in China. Inter Miami’s ambition remains to expand its global reach by playing in front of incredible fans from across the globe; the Club will continue to explore future opportunities with NSN to achieve this goal.”

