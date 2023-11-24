A new primary kit sponsor will take over for Inter Miami, the team that Lionel Messi plays for, beginning in the year 2024.

With the next home game of the club, Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami will begin a new collaboration, according to an announcement. Many weeks had passed since the club made the announcement, but soccer fans were unaware of this announcement.

For the 2024-25 season, Inter Miami will wear the jersey of new sponsor Royal Caribbean. The historic alliance between the biggest cruise company in the world and the football club located in South Florida is expected to last for many years.

The Royal Cruise Line supplants the cryptocurrency firm XBTO. There are few details about the finances as Royal Caribbean takes over as the shirt sponsor for Inter Miami. Also kept under wraps is the precise duration of the agreement.

The ‘anker med krone’ is the trademark emblem of Royal Caribbean. It will appear on the Inter Miami 2024 shirts and subsequent ones, according to Footy Headlines. The announcement of the cooperation featured the Anker Krone logo.

What did Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami each say?

Jason Liberty, the cruise line’s president and chief executive officer, says Inter Miami reaffirms his passion for South Florida.

“Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community.

“It’s been exciting to see Inter Miami’s success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energize South Florida. As the Club’s Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Herons’ owner Jorge Mas added: “We are proud to partner with Royal Caribbean, an iconic Miami brand. As a global leader in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean shares Inter Miami’s innovative drive. Together, we will set the standard for the future of sports partnerships.”

“We always look for the opportunities that will provide us with an authentic partnership, and this one is a perfect fit,” said Inter Miami Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. “This partnership makes total sense for all of us: two local brands with global audiences and huge ambitions.”

In addition, Royal Caribbean International’s Kara Wallace, a senior vice president and chief marketing officer, had comments.

“Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world. Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami.”

What does their sponsorship offer?

The stadium’s LEDs, in-game multimedia, and fan zone activations will show the two sides working together. Along with Inter Miami’s online presence, beginning with the next home match at DRV PNK Stadium, and beyond.

The announcement of the partnership follows the beginning of the countdown to a new age of vacations. The Icon of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean ship, makes her first voyage in January 2024. That adds to the massive catalog of ships sailing out of Miami. The two groups will work to improve the lives of South Floridians by launching joint community projects.

