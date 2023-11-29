Former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has claimed that the United States men’s national team currently needs a marquee performance. The American coach made the remarks while providing analysis on Paramount+’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League. Marsch was thought to be a frontrunner for the USMNT head coaching position, but U.S. Soccer eventually opted to resign Gregg Berhalter instead.

During his pitchside interview, Marsch discussed his thoughts on the current state of the national team. He was also asked directly about Berhalter’s future with the team by former USMNT forward Charlie Davies. “I mean, listen, that’s not for me to say,” stated Marsch, avoiding any possible friction with the current national team manager. However, the former Leeds coach did claim that the USMNT needs a top performance at the 2024 Copa America.

Marsch claims Berhalter, USMNT need signature win at Copa America

“We’ve talked a lot about this ‘golden generation,’ but they don’t have a signature win yet,” continued Marsch. “They don’t have a win against a big opponent where you can look at and go ‘yeah, that was an incredible performance and that shows that this team is ready for the biggest games.'”

“And that’s what Copa America has to be for us. It has to be the moment where this group of players, they put all this idea of potential and all the talk about what they become and it has to now mean something come big opponents in a big tournament.”

The United States will be hosting the Copa America for the first time next summer. Typically reserved for CONMEBOL South American national teams, six CONCACAF nations are also set to feature in the tournament. The USMNT recently qualified for the competition by reaching the Nations League semifinals. It will be the first major non-CONCACAF tournament for the Yanks since the 2022 World Cup.

American wants to continue coaching in Europe

CBS Sports studio host Kate Abdo then asked Marsch how high the USMNT job ranks on his wishlist. “I’m a TV personality now, Kate,” joked the former coach. “I’m focused on what I’m doing here in Europe, which is trying out [punditry].”

Nevertheless, Marsch did give further clues about where his future lies as far as coaching goes. “I really still think that my future lies here in Europe and finding good clubs to coach here,” said Marsch.

“I’m a little bit more of someone that enjoys the daily grind of being part of a team and I feel that’s the way to really impact a group. So, let’s see what happens. You never know, you can never say never, but I’m really happy living here in Europe.”

Marsch has been very open in recent weeks about the prospect of coaching a big club in Europe. He recently claimed during an interview on BBC Radio that he would love to manage an Italian Serie A team. The coach even revealed that he has talked with soccer execs at select Italian clubs.

Four Serie A teams have already made managerial changes during the current campaign. However, all four clubs elected to hire Italian coaches. Marsch is currently residing in Tuscany with his wife.

