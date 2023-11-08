Manchester United has been coping with a rising injury crisis this season. Despite a recent skid under Erik ten Hag‘s leadership, the club’s most pressing problems include an outspoken fan uprising against the Glazer family’s ownership and a general lack of success on the field. In addition, the huge number of absentees has undoubtedly not helped things.

The list of unavailable players for the foreseeable future at United is impressive. For example, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad are out. Due to ongoing recovery from preseason injuries, the latter three have yet to make a competitive appearance this year.

Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, and Sergio Reguilon also missed time this season due to injury.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez?

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez will miss a significant portion of Manchester United‘s season.

After suffering an ankle injury while representing Brazil last month, Casemiro returned to action last Wednesday against Newcastle but was substituted off at halftime of the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss. A year after his spectacular move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, it has been overshadowed by his struggles to find form and fitness.

United said the Brazil international midfielder would be sidelined for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury, but Ten Hag has since cast doubt on whether or not the player will return to action this season.

Martinez, meantime, is doing better after having surgery to fix a chronic foot issue. They may miss as many as ten games across all competitions as a result of this news.

“I have some time schedules, but it’s always difficult to expect that because they can have setbacks during rehab periods. Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries, I don’t expect them back before Christmas,” the Dutch manager said, via Sky Sports.

There is good news for United amid injury crisis

United lost many crucial players to injury in 2023. On Saturday, Harry Maguire clashed with Rodrigo Muniz. It looked like another injury concern for Manchester United. Maguire seemed confused and collapsed. The health team performed a concussion protocol test to determine if he could play.

Ten Hag said on Wednesday that Maguire was well enough to participate in the game against Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, after a string of unfortunate outcomes, Marcus Rashford was the most recent player to suffer an injury. The forward did not feature in the lineup for the victory against Fulham because of fitness.

Rarely does Erik ten Hag get good news, but he is about to have his striker back. This week, with a UEFA Champions League match against Copenhagen midweek, the Red Devils have a big game.

So far this season, the Old Trafford outfit have only won one of their three Group Stage matches, a home game against Copenhagen back in the previous month. With Marcus Rashford’s impending comeback from injury, United have a better chance of beating the Danish team.

On Wednesday, Ten Hag announced in a news conference that Rashford will be traveling with the team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO