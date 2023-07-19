Bayern Munich is reportedly ready to sell Malik Tillman to a Premier League club this summer. The young American experienced a successful loan spell at Scottish side Rangers during the most recent campaign. Tillman recorded 12 goals and five assists in 43 total appearances for Rangers during the 2022/23 season. However, the Scottish club does not appear to be signing the midfielder permanently.

Player also recently linked with fellow German club

The German giants have been in recent talks with fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart about possibly selling Tillman. A fee of about $7.7 million was even supposedly discussed. Stuttgart’s current manager Sebastian Hoeneß is well aware of the midfielder thanks to their time together at Bayern’s academy. The coach previously worked in the club’s youth setup from 2017 to 2020, which also happened to be when Tillman was in the team’s academy.

However, additional news about the American’s move to Stuttgart has not yet materialized. Instead, Kicker is now claiming that Bayern is in negotiations to sell Tillman to a Premier League team.

Exciting Premier League duo interested in Malik Tillman

Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have both been linked with Tillman in recent days. This English top-flight duo may be the most preferred option of any club in the Premier League. Brentford and Brighton both currently have exciting teams and finished inside the top half of the table last season. The Seagulls qualified for a European place for the first time in the club’s history. They will soon take part in the Europa League this coming season.

Tillman has represented both Germany and the United States at the youth level. However, he officially made his senior USMNT debut last summer during a friendly with Morocco. After quite quickly grabbing four caps for the Yanks, Tillman has not featured for the national team since September.

The versatile American can essentially play anywhere across the midfield and up top. Tillman mostly featured as an attacking central midfielder during his time with Rangers. Nevertheless, he can play on either flank, as a center forward and even deeper in midfield as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images