Liverpool remains interested in signing Kylian Mbappe next summer. The Reds were previously linked with a brash move for the French superstar during the summer transfer window. However, Mbappe eventually remained with Paris Saint-Germain for the current campaign.

The France forward opted to stay in Paris after rejecting a massive move to the Middle East. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal had a $330 million offer accepted by PSG, but Mbappe did not want to join the team. He, instead, waited for other top European clubs, including Liverpool, to make a similar offer. This, however, did not happen and Mbappe remained with PSG.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was previously asked in the summer if his team would target Mbappe. Nevertheless, the German coach claimed that the deal would be too expensive. “We laugh about it,” Klopp said of a move for the Frenchman.

“I can say that I think he is a really good player. But the financial framework conditions don’t suit us at all. I would not like to destroy the story but as far as I know there is nothing to it. Maybe someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”

“But this has not yet happened in the eight years I have been here. That would be the first time.”

Liverpool must part ways with Salah to sign Mbappe

However, a new report suggests Liverpool could make a move next summer, as Mbappe will become a free agent. The France international’s current contract with PSG is set to expire in June of 2024. There have been talks between the two sides about a possible extension, but this seems unlikely.

If Mbappe is a free agent in the summer, Liverpool may have a significant option to sign the star. A potential agreement, however, would depend on Mohamed Salah’s future with the Reds. TEAMtalk is claiming that Klopp’s club could sell Salah next summer and then use the funds on Mbappe.

The Egyptian forward was also previously linked with a move to the Middle East as well. Al-Ittihad even submitted a bid for Salah worth around $190 million in the summer transfer window. Although the Saudi side was willing to go higher, Liverpool rejected the offer out of hand.

Nevertheless, Al-Ittihad wants to return for Salah in the summer of 2024. The dynamic forward’s current contract at Liverpool is set to expire in 2025. Assuming he does not sign an extension before the summer, the Reds could be forced to sell their star, rather than watch him leave for free in 2025.

Mbappe will ultimately decide his future in the summer

Mbappe earns around $80 million annually at PSG. He will want to remain raking in somewhat similar wages in his next deal. Although this is a ton of money, Liverpool would have a large chunk of change if they were to sell Salah. The Egyptian also currently makes about $23 million per year with the Reds.

While Liverpool will be interested in Mbappe if they part ways with Salah, the Frenchman still controls his future. There has been no secret that he would love to play for Real Madrid someday. Although the Spanish giants did not make a move for the forward, they will certainly be in play in the summer.

Real opted not to directly replace former star center forward Karim Benzema earlier this summer. The Frenchman left Spain for Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos also even left the number nine jersey available in case Mbappe joins the club in 2024. The final decision will come down to the Frenchman.

