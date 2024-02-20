Luka Modric has rapidly fallen out of favor in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad at Real Madrid, but that does not mean he is moving to coaching. The latest reports indicate Ancelotti has offered Luka Modric a position as an assistant in the dugout. The former Ballon d’Or winner has only started 16 out of Real Madrid’s 34 games this season. Unfortunately for the Croatian, he has been available for all but two of these games.

Ancelotti has been clear with his intention of playing younger players over the old guard. That led to the exit of Casemiro last season. Toni Kroos and Modric stayed on board, but other players have held the main spots. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham have occupied the midfield this season.

These players have been able to learn from the success of Kroos and Modric. Yet, the Croatian still has a desire to play. Therefore, all signs point to Modric leaving at the end of the season. Reports out of Croatia claim the star midfielder still has the potential to play one or two more seasons at club level. If he is to play two more seasons, that would put him at the age of 40 with whatever club he is playing for. With one goal and four assists, his quality is tapering off. However, he still has ample quality at the top level.

Croatian was told he still had a role at Real Madrid

He has shown that ability in the last couple of seasons to produce on the biggest stage. As a result, he thought Carlo Ancelotti would still have a role for him in the squad. Moreover, Luka Modric told reporters in Croatia that the coach included the midfielder in his plans. Granted, it was not at a regular starter’s pace. Still, the lack of minutes this season is frustrating Modric. This has soured the relationship Modric has with Real Madrid, despite all the success Los Blancos have exhibited over the last decade.

There are no clear frontrunners to land Modric if he leaves Real Madrid. Some rumors tie Modric to Saudi Arabia, where he had ample ties to a move in the summer. The Saudi Pro League has made a trend of bringing in players from Europe that may be past their prime. Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo started the wave to the Middle East. If Modric moves, Forbes reported he had an offer of $330 million at one of the clubs backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Modric may have a future in coaching at Real Madrid

While his playing days are not done, Modric may still have a path to coaching at a later point in his career. A smart player in the midfield, Modric has shown leadership qualities for both club and country. He became the captain of the Croatia National Team ahead of qualifying for the World Cup in 2018. Since then, the Croats have seen the highest points of their success as a national team with a runner-up finish in the 2018 World Cup and third place in 2022.

