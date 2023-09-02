Paris Saint-Germain has officially signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Ligue 1 club was previously linked with a move for the dynamic forward for much of the summer. However, negotiations with the German side lasted all the way to deadline day of the transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the total package paid by PSG could reach $97 million. The Parisians agreed a fixed fee of about $81 million, with an additional $16 million in possible add-ons also included. Kolo Muani has signed a five-year deal to play with the French giants.

Star striker returns to France after lone season in Germany

The France international returns to his home country after just a year in Germany. Kolo Muani grew up in the Paris suburbs and spent his youth career with fellow French side Nantes.

“It’s great to be back where it all began! I was attracted by the club’s project,” Kolo Muani stated in his first interview with the club. “Now I can’t wait to get to work and finally play in these colors.”

The 24-year-old striker was a hit during his lone full season in Frankfurt. He managed to score an impressive 23 goals in 46 total matches with the Bundesliga club.

However, the center forward also proved to be a provider as well as he racked up 17 assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

PSG were forced to revamp their attack this summer after the departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mauro Icardi. Along with Kolo Muani, the reigning Ligue 1 champions also added Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Hugo Ekitike, and Kang-in Lee.

PSG coach plans to use Muani in different positions

Club manager Luis Enrique was asked about the addition of Kolo Muani during a press conference on Saturday. The manager raved about his new signing, particularly the forward’s versatility in attack.

“We saw his level at Frankfurt and with the French national team. He’s a player who can play in all positions in attack,” proclaimed the coach.

“I like players who can play in different positions. He can play in the box or out wide. He’s a great addition for us. He’s French and he reinforces the club’s identity.”

The typically dominate Parisians have so far not been firing on all cylinders in league play.

PSG have managed just one win in three French top flight matches so far this season. Kolo Muani will be expected to help the club get back on track. The club is set to next face Lyon on Sunday, September 3rd.

