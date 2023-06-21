Former Germany international Lothar Matthaus has criticized the team’s decision to fly to the USA this fall. The Germans are set to play two friendly matches Stateside in October. They will first face the USMNT on October 14 in Connecticut. Four days later, the Germans will be in Chicago to take on Mexico. However, Matthaus has concerns about the travel.

“I don’t understand the trip to the USA – for a variety of reasons,” Matthaus told German outlet BILD. “I would have tried to create a good atmosphere in Germany before the Euros. That’s why I would be in all ten European Championship stadiums for the friendly matches and would have shown myself there once as a DFB selection. That can create a mood. But what do we want in the US at this point?”

Germany is set to host the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament next summer. Matthaus feels as if traveling to the U.S. could be detrimental to player fitness. “In terms of the health of the players, this trip is just as questionable for me,” continued Matthäus. “We want to be present with our own fans and fly to the USA. I don’t know why such a thing has been agreed to.”

Germany trip to USA is chance to bounce back

The Germans have sputtered in recent months following a disappointing World Cup in Qatar. After being bounced out of the competition at the group stage, Germany has since won just one match. This lone victory came during a home friendly against Peru. Nevertheless, they have failed to collect a win in four matches since the end of March.

Tickets to Friendlies New customers, get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

While other European sides are currently in the Euro 2024 qualification phase, Germany avoids the process due to hosting the tournament. This means that the team is playing friendlies instead. Germany has suffered back-to-back defeats to Poland and Colombia this month after drawing against Ukraine.

News outlet has asked DFB to make change

The recent poor results made BILD start a petition to make a managerial change. According to the newspaper, they want the DFB to fire current coach Hansi Flick and appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The move, however, is not expected to work.

Along with the U.S. trip, Germany is also set to play Japan and France at home in September as well. These friendlies could be a deciding factor in whether or not Flick will be in charge of the team for the 2024 Euros.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media