The USMNT is hosting a pair of friendlies against high-profile opposition this Fall. Both of these opponents are familiar to the United States, with all three playing against one another in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup. Ghana and Germany are both making the trip over to the United States during the October international break.

The first game is between the United States and Germany at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. This game is in East Hartford, CT, the home of the University of Connecticut’s football team. Also, it used to house Hartford Athletic, the USL Championship squad. Interestingly, the stadium in Connecticut also hosted Ghana in a friendly in July 2017. That was a 2-1 win for the Americans.

For Ghana, that was the last time the United States played against the African nation. However, the two sides have three other instances of playing one another. Each side has a pair of wins by the same scoreline, 2-1. Ghana famously knocked out the Americans in extra time of the 2010 World Cup before the United States got revenge in 2014. The friendly against Ghana is at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. This game is three days later on October 17.

The game against Germany is at 3 in the afternoon. Then, Tuesday’s game in Nashville against Ghana is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms and Peacock. You can also watch on TV via Telemundo against Germany and Universo against Ghana.

USMNT Fall Friendlies come during qualifying weeks

The USMNT fall friendlies against Ghana and Germany are opportune for all involved. In North America, that international week is designated for Nations League play. The USMNT joins in the quarterfinals as a result of the Concacaf ratings index, where the United States is in the top four.

For Germany, that week is for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying. However, given Germany’s hosting duties for the tournament, it qualified for its own tournament. That leaves the door open for friendlies, as there are no club games at the time. By this time, Ghana will have completed qualifying for the AFCON 2023.

