Liverpool is eyeing a summer move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. The United States men’s national team star has grown into one of the more reliable players at the west London club. In fact, Cottagers manager Marco Silva has opted to start Robinson in 22 Premier League games this season. The only top-flight match the American has missed was due to a minor injury.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are particularly impressed with Robinson’s statistics during the 2023/24 campaign. For starters, the 26-year-old defender leads the entire Premier League in total interceptions with 58. Not only does he rack up turnovers, but he has a substantial lead over his competitors. Everton‘s James Tarkowski is currently second in the category with just 40.

Along with retaining possession, Robinson is also a good tackler as well. The American is second in the entire English top flight in combined interceptions and tackles only behind his dynamic fellow teammate Joao Palhinha.

A huge return on initial Antonee Robinson investment with Liverpool move

Robinson initially joined Fulham from Wigan in 2020 for just over $2 million. The move has undoubtedly paid off the Cottagers, as the defender is now worth around 10 times this amount.

Silva recently heaped praise on the American following a matchup with mighty Liverpool in December. Although the Cottagers eventually lost the thrilling game 4-3, Robinson provided an assist in the match and kept superstar Mohamed Salah off of the scoresheet.

“His game was top level,” Silva said of Robinson after the Liverpool loss. “He was almost always in the right position for the 100 minutes we played.”

The American’s positive performances in recent months earned him a new contract at the club back in July. As a result of the deal, Robinson is currently under contract at Fulham until 2028. Liverpool, or any other club, will now have to pay a significant fee to pry the player away from Silva’s side.

Liverpool has endured injury issues at the left-back position

Andy Robertson has been the usual starting left-back for manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Scotland international is one of the better players in the position in all of Europe. Nevertheless, Robertson has missed 20 matches during the current campaign due to a significant injury.

Klopp has regularly utilized Konstantinos Tsimikas on the left side of defense in Robertson’s absence. The Greek fullback, however, has also unfortunately suffered a series of shoulder setbacks. While both players should be healthy in the summer, Liverpool brass may be looking for additional support in the position.

Robinson would also seemingly fit Liverpool’s current setup and system under Klopp. The American is an athletic and versatile attacking full-back. Klopp, however, is departing the team at the end of the season. There is no subsequent manager in place at Anfield yet.

Liverpool will also most likely not be the only club to pursue Robinson this summer. Fulham are in a strong position due to tying the player down to a new deal. Nevertheless, the USMNT star currently makes around $63,000 per week at the club and other teams could quite easily trump this salary.

