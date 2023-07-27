Manchester United fell to Real Madrid by a score of 2-0 in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday.

American soccer fans watched a match between two of the sport’s all-time greats. It was Erik ten Hag’s and Carlo Ancelotti’s second pre-season friendly this week.

The youthful Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wrexham in San Diego on Tuesday. On the other hand, the La Liga giants staged a stunning comeback to beat AC Milan 3-2.

Jude Bellingham chipped United’s Onana for first Real Madrid goal

The contest got off to a terrible start for Manchester United. In only the second minute of the game, an injury to Kobbie Mainoo forced the young midfielder off. To make things worse for United, the preseason encounter saw Jude Bellingham score his first goal for Real Madrid.

The young Englishman received a brilliant over-the-top ball from Antonio Rudiger. That allowed the midfielder to get through the United defense and score the first goal of the night. Bellingham finished the move off with a crafty chip over Andre Onana, who made his United debut.

Bellingham did this in front of the 67,801 fans in attendance at NRG Stadium. Joselu scored the game-winning goal for Madrid with a spectacular bicycle kick in stoppage time, after the second half had been rather uneventful.

Englishman shining at new position

“There is a lot to aim for. It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high, as they should be”, Bellingham remarked after the game. The 20-year-old seems to have made a smooth transition based on his performances in his first two games.

He seems unfazed by his price tag potentially reaching $147.8 million. The spectacular goal demonstrated he had the quality to succeed at the Bernabeu Stadium, where he has been playing in his new position at the apex of an offensive diamond.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire