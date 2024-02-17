The signing of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer is becoming more probable, but could it cause problems for Vinicius Jr?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the 24-year-old had informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave the club when his contract ends in June. It seems he has also informed Los Blancos of his intention to sign with them.

The star-studded attacking corps Real Madrid has been planning is almost ready to launch with Mbappe’s imminent arrival. With any luck, Los Merengues will be able to secure the signing of another star player this summer.

As an offensive option for Carlo Ancelotti, the Frenchman will join Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim, Joselu, and Arda Guler. Nevertheless, president Florentino Perez may find this excessive.

Following the completion of his transfer, Mundo Deportivo has said that Mbappe would take Rodrygo’s position on Real Madrid’s roster. Furthermore, they claim that this might possibly lead to the 23-year-old’s sale this summer.

Could Rodrygo live to play with Mbappe?

Since joining Real Madrid from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo’s path has been rather eventful. At the beginning of his time with the club in Madrid, he was mostly an impact replacement. Expectedly, it was due to his less-than-stellar performance.

However, under Carlo Ancelotti’s tutelage, the Brazilian international has recently matured into a mainstay in the starting lineup. Keeping in mind that he is just 23 years old is also important.

Rodrygo is far more likely to be displaced by Mbappe’s arrival

Rodrygo has the potential to be a club mainstay for the foreseeable future if he can keep improving and avoid injuries. Despite his erratic performance this season, he is a talented player.

If he remains at the Santiago Bernabeu, he will undoubtedly improve when paired with Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian winger recently addressed the transfer rumor, stating his desire for the PSG player to join Los Blancos for the next season.

“I would love Mbappe to come. I always want to play with the best players and he’s one of the best in the world. But, I can’t talk much about him. He’s a PSG player and I have to respect him”, he told the media.

Constant talk from future teammates

The subject of the 2018 World Cup winner has been a constant topic of conversation in the Real Madrid locker room. It seems that this is a subject that has been addressed in their locker room, so the Brazilian’s comments shouldn’t be seen as a surprise.

Tchouameni did acknowledge that his compatriot was discussed in the locker room after their victory in Germany in the Champions League.

“Mbappe to Real Madrid? He didn’t say anything to me. And even if I knew, I wouldn’t have told you. We talk about it in the dressing room because it’s an important issue. We hope things calm down in the coming weeks,” he admitted.

Even though Mbappe first gained attention while playing for Monaco, rumors have circulated that he might end up playing for Real Madrid. The Spanish tried to compete with the Parisians for his signing in 2017, but he came to terms with the French instead.

In the time after, Mbappe had phenomenal success. He has helped PSG win many league championships. In addition, he has guided France to the 2018 World Cup triumph and another final in 2022.

After all, the Frenchman has yet to win the UEFA Champions League. He is certainly hoping a transfer to Real Madrid can reverse his fortunes.

Photo credits: IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur : IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur