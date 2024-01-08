Italy is making its long-awaited return to the United States this spring to play a pair of friendlies. The four-time World Cup winners last played in the United States in 2005. That summer, the Italians drew against Ecuador at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In March, Italy is playing two teams it does not have much experience with.

However, neither of those teams is the United States Men’s National Team. In March, the United States is playing in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and either the final or third-place game. Therefore, the Italians have no chance to play the USMNT during the March international break. Italy has games against Peru and Ecuador, ironically the opponent Italy played the last time it made the trip Stateside.

On March 20, Italy faces Peru in Miami. The south Florida city has become a hotspot for soccer in the United States with the arrival of Lionel Messi. In the summer after Italy is playing in Miami, Hard Rock Stadium will host the Copa America Final in 2024. This friendly will feature a Peru team looking for success against Italy. Italy and Peru have only met once before. That game was in the 1982 World Cup group stage, where the two teams drew. Italy went on to win the tournament in Spain.

Four days later, Italy travels north to Philadelphia. On March 24, the defending European Championship winners take on Ecuador. The friendly at Giants Stadium in 2005 was the last time Italy played Ecuador. Ecuador and Italy also have experience playing at the World Cup. In 2002, Italy defeated Ecuador in the group stage.

Italy goes to the United States for warm-up friendlies

This pair of friendlies in the United States will be one of the last opportunities for Italy to prepare to defend its European Championship title. After winning Euro 2020, Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. That was the second consecutive World Cup Italy did not play in. That was the fourth time the defending European Championship winner fell in qualifying for the World Cup.

The friendlies in the United States present an opportunity to develop ahead of another major international tournament. After missing out on the World Cup, several of the team’s best players have not played in major tournaments like the Euros or World Cup. For example, Sandro Tonali was one of Italy’s most important players before his betting suspension. Even though he will not play at Euro 2024, he is one of the players for Italy without pivotal match experience at major events.

South American teams in North America

Ecuador and Peru will look to establish some comfort in the United States with these two friendlies. Peru is playing in Miami against Argentina. That game will be particularly challenging for Peru because of the reach Lionel Messi has in the city. Also, Argentina did win the Copa America in 2021, so that adds another layer of challenge for the Peruvians.

Ecuador is playing its games on the west coast during the Copa America. Philadelphia is not hosting games, so this friendly between Italy and Ecuador will help its preparations for the World Cup in 2026.

PHOTOS: IMAGO