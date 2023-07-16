According to reports from Italy, after abandoning their pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, Inter have moved their focus to acquiring Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The Nerazzurri have given up on signing the Belgian after weeks of negotiations with Chelsea. Not pleased would be an understatement when describing how they felt about the player’s actions during negotiations with Juventus.

Reports have surfaced that Lukaku even contacted Inter’s arch-rivals before the UEFA Champions League Final. Consequently, the Giuseppe Meazza outfit must look elsewhere to replace the 30-year-old, who returned to Chelsea after a season-long loan.

Folarin Balogun emerges as top target for Inter

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that because they could not sign Lukaku, Inter have set their sights on the United States international Folarin Balogun as an alternative. Even transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, adding that, as early next week, the Nerazzurri will inquire about the exact terms of a possible transfer.

While Simone Inzaghi’s side is prepared to pay $45 million, reports indicate that the Premier League runners-up may want a higher price, closer to $65 million in order to part ways with their academy graduate.

Could Balogun stay at Arsenal next season?

Last year, Arsenal‘s rising prodigy Folarin Balogun emerged as one of the most intriguing up-and-coming forwards in Europe. The 22-year-old excelled during his loan season with Stade Reims in France last season.

He had an outstanding season, scoring 22 goals and assisting on three more for the Ligue 1 side. Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette, and Kylian Mbappe were the only players with higher totals.

Despite his improvement, manager Mikel Arteta does not see him as a starting player because of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

He likes the two of them together up front. Given the depth of offensive alternatives at Arsenal, the future of the gifted player is uncertain. He is thought to desire a guarantee of first-team minutes next season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports