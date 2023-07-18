Luis Suarez is reportedly nearing a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. The Uruguay international could be the latest former Barcelona star to join Lionel Messi on South Beach. After the Argentine announced in June that he would be signing for Miami, Sergio Busquets followed suit. Also, Jordi Alba is nearing an agreement with the MLS club.

TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul is now claiming that negotiations between Miami and Suarez are finally advancing. “Inter Miami approaches Luis Suarez. They have been negotiating for a long time and progress has been made,” Edul stated via his official Twitter account. “Inter Miami believe that they will have [Suarez] shortly.”

Dynamic duo had plenty of success together in Spain

Messi and Suarez previously played six seasons together while at Barca. The attacking duo managed to win the treble in their first season together in Spain. This included triumphs in the Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa del Rey competitions. In all, Messi and Suarez collected 10 major trophies playing alongside each other with the Spanish giants.

Suarez has been rumored to possibly reunite with his former teammate in the United States for weeks now. However, the deal appeared to be a difficult task for Miami. This essentially comes down to paying the player’s release clause, as well as finding enough room in the squad.

Inter Miami increasingly likely to pay Suarez release clause

The 36-year-old striker currently plays for Brazilian side Gremio. He only just joined the club back in January on a free transfer. Gremio has reportedly insisted that Miami pay Suarez’s full release clause to snatch the player away. This fee initially made Miami balk at the signing. Nevertheless, it now seems as if the MLS team may be willing to pay the price for the forward.

Inter Miami currently has the lowest amount of points in MLS. In fact, the club has just a 2% chance of qualifying for the upcoming playoffs. However, bringing in Suarez to play alongside Messi, Busquets, and Alba would certainly help the club improve. Miami is in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals as well. The team will face Cincinnati in the final four at the end of August.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo