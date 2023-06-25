Inter Miami are hoping to bring another of Lionel Messi’s former teammates, Jordi Alba, to the club in the summer.

After already having secured the services of Sergio Busquets last week, the MLS side now wants to pursue the signing of the Spanish left-back.

Messi, who is set to join Inter Miami in late July could find himself familiar faces as he begins a new chapter in Florida.

Jordi Alba contact reported to be made

Spanish media outlet Marca claims that initial contacts have already been made with Alba and the club intends to intensify talks in the next few weeks.

The 34-year-old earlier announced at the end of last season that he would be leaving Barcelona after 11 successful seasons at the Blaugrana.

The player also is reportedly considering contracts from other clubs in La Liga, and in Europe and Saudi clubs.

Inter intend to make a bid for the defender going forward in an attempt to recreate a small Barcelona together, with Messi, Busquets and Alba playing for the club.

Alba in no rush to decide

This would be seen as a watershed moment in the history of the MLS. Alba, however, doesn’t want to rush his decision and is currently on vacation with his family in Ibiza.

The player would love to have various proposals laid before him as he still plays for his country at a high level. Alba played the full 120 minutes for Spain as they secured the Nations League on penalties against Croatia last Sunday.

Thus, it remains to be seen if he will look to play in the MLS, a league that is far less competitive than the ones in Europe. Alba would certainly like to prolong his career in the national team, thus, playing in certain leagues could affect his position for his country.

However, the report from Marca claims that playing alongside his best friends, Messi and Busquets, could ultimately swing his decision in favor of Inter Miami.

