A report states that many Premier League teams have been offered the opportunity to recruit a player who was unsuccessful during his time at Barcelona.

In the Spanish second division, Martin Braithwaite is having a good season with Espanyol, the Blaugrana’s local rivals. He was formerly at Middlesbrough and, notoriously, Barcelona.

Last season, the White and Blue lost their La Liga status. The Danish striker went so far as to say he would retire last summer unless Espanyol let him leave.

The 32-year-old, nevertheless, stayed put with the club as no transfer came to fruition. At the moment, he is leading La Liga 2 in scoring, to the delight of Espanyol. His team is currently in third place, just behind Leganes and Sporting Gijon.

Curiously, the former is the one that Braithwaite infamously sent tumbling down to the second division when he departed for Catalonia.

Shot-stop option for United?

The Dane has a $7.6 million release clause, and Fabrizio Romano called him “one to watch” because of it. Now, a new source makes an astonishing claim about the striker.

News of Braithwaite’s potential availability has reached many Premier League teams, according to HITC. Some of these clubs include Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Martin Braithwaite is attracting a lot of interest

The story goes on to say that a number of the English teams are actually looking into signing the 32-year-old. Whether the trio are really interested in acquiring the veteran is an open question. What is certain is that all three clubs are in need of a new main No. 9.

In order to address their striker issues till the end of the season, Manchester United are eager to sign an experienced front. Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the team in the summer, scored a good goal in their previous league match against Tottenham.

And yet, adjusting to life in the Premier League has been a constant battle for him. Even worse, Anthony Martial’s groin injury will keep him out of action until April. But, according to the article, United are the least probable destination for Braithwaite.

It would be the same desperate move as when they signed Wout Weghorst on a loan last season. What’s more, according to Erik ten Hag’s most recent news conference, the Red Devils just do not have the financial flexibility to sign anybody.

“I looked but there is no space. No space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position,” the Dutchman told the media.

Braithwaite available in January

On the other hand, Nicolas Jackson has underachieved for Chelsea this year. The Blues are also contemplating the sale of Armando Broja as well, due to interest from Fulham, Wolves, and West Ham.

The Gunners have also been on the hunt for a new forward. But they probably won’t sign a player who’s getting on in years because of their new philosophy. However, as the January window winds down, they are still associated with a number of market choices.

As Arteta continues to deal with the pressing matter of finding a new striker, Arsenal may choose a short-term solution. Espanyol have Braithwaite under contract until the end of next season, although he is supposedly free to go before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Gonzales Photo