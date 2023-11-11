Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing to make a return to AC Milan for a third time. He could begin his post-playing career in a role with the Rossoneri.

After a final season marred by injuries, the Swedish former striker decided to retire in 2023. After an equally impressive first stint during the previous decade, his second with AC Milan was also a smashing success.

The veteran was instrumental in the club’s 2021-22 Scudetto championship run. After previous successes with Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona, this was his fourth league championship overall in a stellar career.

Having scored 571 goals in over 1000 games for club and country, the Swede cemented himself as an all-time great. Now he wants to add a fresh twist to his mythology, working with others rather than playing against them.

What will Ibrahimovic do in new role at AC Milan?

There are rumors that a formal announcement of the Swede’s return to Milan might come somewhere in November. In what is being dubbed as a ‘super consultant’ role, Ibrahimovic will work closely with President Gerry Cardinale, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 42-year-old will not have a single specific position within the club’s hierarchy, however. Anticipated to be a mix of multiple roles, his return will see him combine responsibilities. It’s likely he will act as a general director in the technical sphere. This will also come with a commercial position affiliated with Milan’s owners, RedBird Capital.

‘Ibra’ will help out the management team and have input on things like player transfers, personnel decisions, and PR. Cardinale, the head of RedBird Capital, the American fund that took control last summer, strongly supports Ibrahimovic’s return.

Cardinale has consistently admired the veteran’s charisma, personality, and competence, considering them valuable additions to the Rossoneri project, the report adds.

Once again, Ibrahimovic will assume a leadership role in the dressing room, adept at steering the team through challenging moments. However, his responsibilities will not overlap with Italian manager Stefano Pioli, who retains the primary coaching position.

The Swedish ace will be key in influencing transfer strategies and providing guidance on the development of the youth sector. His role extends beyond management, as he serves as an advisor to the overall project.

With the higher management’s approval, he will also play a major role in all incoming and departing player transactions. At his age, Ibrahimovic already has specific regions in mind for exploration in upcoming transfer windows, spanning from Brazil to the Netherlands and through his native Sweden.

What did Milan director Giorgio Furlani say about Ibra?

Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has also acknowledged recent talks with the ex-striker: “Ibra, first of all, was a great footballer and he is also a great showman, he is a leader, an all-round character, not only in the world of football. There are conversations with him.

“I won’t answer you technically because I can’t give you an exact timeframe or even a role, but it can only please a person like, in my role and as a Milan fan, to be able to work with Ibrahimovic again.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero : IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency