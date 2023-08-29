Manchester United has informed former captain Harry Maguire that he will not be leaving the club this summer. Maguire had earned offers from several clubs for his services. Notably, West Ham United submitted a bid that never went through. Now, United does not have the time to find a viable replacement. Therefore, the outcast center-back remains a role player in Erik ten Hag’s ranks.

According to The Guardian, that move to West Ham fell through because Maguire wanted a payment from the Red Devils. He would have taken a reduced salary at West Ham, and he wanted to regain the money that he would be losing by moving. Manchester United refused, so Maguire denied the move. West Ham went on to sign a different center-back from Stuttgart as it missed out on Maguire.

For the player, this puts a strain on the possibility of regular first-team minutes in the Premier League. Maguire has not featured for Manchester United through three Premier League games this season. He was on the bench in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. However, he remains behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as United’s center-back options.

That said, Raphael Varane picked up a knock against Nottingham Forest. That could force the French World Cup winner out for six weeks. This opens the door for Maguire to play at the expense of Varane’s absence.

Harry Maguire still not overly content at Manchester United

Even if Maguire is staying at the club that broke records to sign him, it is not smooth sailing for the English defender. Erik ten Hag stripped Maguire of captaincy at the club before the season started. With England preparing for Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate may want players who are getting minutes.

Southgate has picked Maguire regardless of his minutes in the past, and the English defender may hope that remains the case in the near future.

