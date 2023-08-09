Harry Maguire played his last season at Manchester United in the 2022/23 campaign.

The England central defender is now a squad reserve. His pre-season defensive miscues have not helped his cause. A poor start to the season relegated Maguire to the bench in Erik ten Hag’s inaugural season at the helm.

The two defenders, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, eventually teamed together to create an effective duo. Meanwhile, due to his chronic injuries and lackluster play, Maguire was never able to regain his starting position.

Last month, Erik ten Hag made another monumental choice by removing Maguire as captain of the team, having started only eight times in the league last term. Thus, after moving to Old Trafford for $102 million in the summer of 2019, Maguire is eager for a new challenge.

Maguire set for West Ham

According to The Guardian, Manchester United and West Ham have settled on a $38 million transfer of Harry Maguire. Transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed the news, too.

The Hammers are reported to be waiting to get official authority to begin conversations regarding personal terms with the veteran defender. After agreeing to sell him, the Rede Devils now want further information about the deal’s structure and payment conditions.

Meanwhile, The Standard note the player can’t wait to join David Moyes’ London Stadium squad. With next year’s European Championships in Germany, he hopes to accrue as much first-team playing time as possible.

Moyes looks to welcome three new additions

David Moyes is looking to bolster his squad after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for $133 million. Things at West Ham have been gradual since they sold the English midfielder, but they’ve picked up speed this week.

The club is close to completing a $40.7 million deal for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is also arriving in a $38 million deal. Also, reports suggest Moyes pushed for a deal for Maguire because he believes the team needs a central defender.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images