An agreement has reportedly been struck between West Ham and Ajax for midfielder Edson Alvarez, who would be the club’s first signing of the summer.

After losing Declan Rice for an astronomical sum, the Hammers have done little to replace him and bolster their roster with any fresh players. Months of rumors surrounding the future of the England midfielder ended with his $133.8 million transfer to Arsenal.

Although they now have the financial means to do so, the Hammers have had little success in attracting new players. Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher, and James Ward-Prowse are just a few of the players whose names have been mentioned in connection with a transfer to London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side has not been successful in closing any deals as of yet. However, it seems like West Ham’s fortunes are going to change.

Edson Alvarez to fill void left by Declan Rice?

According to reports, the Premier League team has found a successor for Declan Rice in the form of Edson Alvarez, a promising midfielder from Ajax. Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal on personal terms is secure between the two sides, paving the way for the Mexican international to move to London.

West Ham will meet with the Dutch club during the coming weekend to discuss a potential deal. The estimated price of the deal could be between $45 million and $51 million, as per ESPN.

David Moyes wants to add the 25-year-old ace to his squad. The player himself seems amenable to the transfer.

Alvarez already had admirers in the Premier League

Since his arrival at Ajax in 2019, Edson Alvarez has been an outstanding player. In 147 total games he scored seven goals in the Eredivisie. In that time he has shown to be a valuable addition to the Amsterdam team.

Thus, it’s no surprise the attention of several top European clubs turned to him. Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, and Chelsea were all interested this summer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport