In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, Harry Maguire confirmed that he is no longer the captain of Manchester United.

The center-back announced that Erik ten Hag, the coach, has made the decision to change captains ahead of the upcoming season via social media.

“After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me, and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

It’s one of the greatest honors in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

How long has Maguire been Manchester United captain?

Following his $105 million transfer to the Red Devils in 2019, Harry Maguire was appointed captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020. The defender remained a regular starter for most of his initial three seasons with the club.

However, with the arrival of Erik ten Hag as the coach in 2022, Maguire’s position in the team was affected by the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, resulting in him slipping down the pecking order.

Defender said to be weighing his options

After having the captaincy stripped from him, Sky Sports suggests that the English international is now evaluating his choices. Several clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad, are closely monitoring the situation, with West Ham being among those interested in the services of the 30-year-old.

The Hammers are reportedly considering securing Maguire on either a loan or a permanent deal. However, the club is mindful that the player’s wage could pose a challenge in reaching an agreement between the two clubs.

