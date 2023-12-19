Feyenoord and Roma are facing off in Europe for the third consecutive season, and that brings back memories of antics from Jose Mourinho. The two teams are playing in an upcoming Europa League knockout round playoff tie. The Dutch side qualified for the phase after finishing third in Group E of the Champions League. The Italians, however, advanced to the second-tiered competition by being runners-up in their Europa League group.

Roma’s contentious manager Jose Mourinho has an interesting history with Feyenoord. The Portuguese coach previously faced the Dutch side while with Manchester United in 2016. Before their Europa League group-stage clashes, Mourinho stated that his team did not want to be playing in the competition. Feyenoord and United each won a game against each other in that campaign.

Roma, Feyenoord have feisty recent history

Mourinho then played the Dutch club with Roma in the Europa Conference League Final in 2022. The match was a tight affair. Roma eventually edged Feyenoord 1-0 on the night. The two sides then met yet again during last season’s Europa League quarterfinals.

Feyenoord won the first matchup 1-0, but Roma advanced after crushing the Eredivisie side 4-1 in the return leg. Mourinho and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot traded verbal jabs in press conferences throughout the tie. The Portuguese coach, however, then shouted at Slot after Roma’s big win to knock off Feyenoord.

Former Feyenoord star Ruud Gullit answered questions about yet another matchup against Mourinho. Gullit initially pointed out the big opportunity facing Roma yet again. However, the former Dutch star then made an interesting comment regarding Mourinho.

“AS Roma again. I think this is really an opportunity to show that things can be done differently and you don’t have to win it nicely,” proclaimed Gullit. “Now do it right for once. Put as many feathers up Mourinho’s a** as possible, because that’s what you have to do.”

Slot praises Mourinho in recent press conference

Slot, however, heaped praise on Mourinho after learning his familiar Europa League opponents. “I just think it’s fantastic to be able to play against them again. I’m not that surprised,” stated the Feyenoord manager. “If you get past the group stage of a European competition three years in a row, there’s a good chance you’ll be facing successful managers.”

“José Mourinho is perhaps the most successful manager of recent years. Every game between the two of us was close and fantastic, but I didn’t get the result I wanted. Every challenge teaches you something. Roma play with a formation that we don’t often see in Holland. However, I will try to make the most of the things I learned in the last two encounters.”

Feyenoord will first host Roma on February 15th in the upcoming playoff round. The second leg of the tie will then return to Italy a week later. Roma has struggled a bit during the current campaign. Mourinho’s team sits eighth in the Serie A table after winning just two of their last five matches. There have even been rumors that Roma officials are looking to part ways with their manager.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, is second in the Eredivisie at the moment. The club has lost just two of their 16 top-flight games so far this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO