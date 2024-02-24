After an internal inquiry at United determined that Mason Greenwood must restart his playing career away from Old Trafford, he is presently on loan at La Liga team Getafe.

He was charged with attempts at rape, assault, and controlling and coercive conduct in January 2022. However, all accusations were later dropped in February 2023.

This season, the United academy graduate has scored five goals and assisted five more. He returned to duty after a more than 20-month layoff. His contract with the Red Devils extends until June 2025.

The move to Spain, however, has allowed Greenwood to restart his career. He has impressed on his loan, leading some to speculate that Barcelona may formally bid for the attacker this summer.

According to Getafe president Angel Torres, Mason Greenwood could be perfect for the Blaugrana.

“He has a clear conscience, he is very comfortable and crazy about staying another year. It’s a matter that they [United] have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to decide.

“In Spain, he has a market but they [Barcelona] have money. Barca’s way of playing would suit him well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me.”

What does Greenwood think of his future?

Yet, Mason Greenwood would reportedly refuse to go to Barcelona if Manchester United reopens the door for him to settle Erik ten Hag’s and supporters’ debts. That’s according to what a person familiar with the player’s situation told The Sun.

The report explains that Greenwood had a deep desire to return to Old Trafford as soon as the police investigation into him was over.

However, he acknowledged and respected the club’s decision to transfer him to Spain. He begged for a second opportunity, acting as if he owed the supporters and the coach a debt of gratitude.

According to him, Manchester United was the best club in the world, and he expressed his willingness to come back if the chance came.

He did admit that Barcelona and other teams want him. Nevertheless, he insisted that a return to Old Trafford would be his first priority if United gave him a second opportunity to revitalize his career.

What did Sir Jim Ratcliffe say about Greenwood?

This week, Manchester United’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe dropped hints that Greenwood may be making a comeback to Old Trafford. Despite Greenwood’s consistent playing time for the Madrid club in Spain, United had been planning to transfer him this summer to whoever offers the best price.



The club will make a final decision when the season ends, according to new co-owner Ratcliffe: “It’s a fresh decision, and I can talk about the principle. I am not going to talk about Mason. I am familiar with it. The principle is the important one. We will have other issues going forward.

“You are dealing with young people who have not always been brought up in the best circumstances, who have a lot of money and they don’t always have the guidance they should have.

“What we need to do when we have issues like that is understand real effects, not the hype. Then we need to make a fair decision in the light of the club’s values. That’s what we need to do and that’s how we will deal with it.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images