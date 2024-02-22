Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not want to wait long to overhaul the Manchester United squad. The British billionaire finally completed a 27.7% minority stake in the club for around $1.57 billion on Wednesday. The deal was in place for some time but ultimately had to earn approval from the Premier League and Football Association.

Upon grabbing a piece of United, Ratcliffe revealed that he would move quickly to achieve his goals with the team. “This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European, and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans,” proclaimed the billionaire. “Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

While he only has a minority stake in United, Ratcliffe will have a significant say in things at the club. The businessman is set to have control of day-to-day soccer operations at United. The Glazer family, the current majority owners, conceded this undertaking in the aforementioned deal.

Over a dozen current United players could depart the club in summer

ESPN now claims that Ratcliffe is planning for a major squad overhaul during the upcoming summer. This will be music to the ears for many Manchester United fans. After finishing a distant third in the 2022/23 Premier League season, the Red Devils have struggled mightily throughout the current campaign.

Under manager Erik ten Hag, the club currently sits sixth in the top-flight table at the moment. Not only have they had issues domestically, but United was also shockingly dropped from the Champions League in December as well. Despite being picked by many to advance to the knockout rounds, the Red Devils eventually finished bottom of their group.

The introduction of Ratcliffe will certainly give the club plenty of money to spend during the summer transfer window. However, United currently find themselves in a precarious financial situation and needs to be careful with their spending. Premier League officials have been cracking down on their profit and sustainability rules, which United is aware of.

As a result, United will have to create funds by selling several players come summer. The report claims United may shop up to 11 players to help boost the club’s finances. This list includes Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Along with selling several stars, the Red Devils will also see multiple players depart as free agents. Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton all have contracts that expire in June. Players currently on loan, including Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, are likely exports as well.

Ratcliffe and company to focus on club’s attack in United overhaul

United finds themselves in a sticky financial situation after spending freely on a series of players that have not exactly panned out just yet. Ratcliffe and company will have to hit on several signings to help the club climb back into the title race.

One glaring need to improve the squad is in attack. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal so far this season, scoring just 35 goals in 25 Premier League games. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is showing positive signs with ample goals in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Dane cannot solely shoulder the scoring load heading forward.

