Mason Greenwood has chosen his next destination. The embattled Manchester United winger most recently spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Getafe. While in Spain, Greenwood resurrected his career with a solid season with the LaLiga side. In 36 total appearances, the attacker scored 10 goals and added six assists.

Before his temporary move to Getafe, United suspended Greenwood following an arrest back in early 2022. Local police apprehended the former starlet after a video surfaced of the soccer star assaulting a woman. Greenwood was eventually charged with the violent attack.

While out on bail, police arrested the attacker once again for contacting his accuser. Despite the additional issue, all charges were eventually dropped in the case. The move was not necessarily a proof of innocence. Instead, area police claimed that a key witness had withdrawn their previous statement.

Juventus hopes United lowers Greenwood price tag

Although Greenwood is free to play professional soccer, he will unlikely return to the Red Devils. Fans previously criticized United management for their handling of the initial situation. As a result, the club is looking to sell the winger as soon as possible. Despite his legal problems, Greenwood does not seem to have a shortage of potential suitors.

Reports link the attacker with a plethora of top European teams in recent months. Portuguese side Benfica is the latest club to register interest in the soon-to-be former United star. The Eagles are one of the top teams in the country and regularly feature in European competitions. They most recently finished second in the Primeira Liga behind rivals Sporting.

Nevertheless, Greenwood reportedly prefers a move to Juventus instead. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A side reciprocates the apparent interest. The attacker’s intentions to move to Italy have even apparently prompted discussions between the two teams regarding a transfer.

United has supposedly set an asking price of around $38 million for Greenwood. Although Juve wants to sign the winger, they are waiting to see if the Red Devils will lower the fee. After all, Greenwood’s current contract will expire in just one year.

The attacker’s versatility would seemingly suit new coach’s tactics

Juventus would be an interesting potential destination for Greenwood. The club currently lacks a natural right-winger at the moment. Former manager Max Allegri generally opted to deploy a 3-5-2 formation that utilized wing backs and two forwards up front. Thiago Motta, Juve’s next head coach, will introduce a different look for the team.

While the former midfielder’s starting XI somewhat resembles a 4-3-3, Motta regularly moves his players around the pitch depending on the situation. As a result, Greenwood’s versatility could benefit the scheme. The attacker can play on either flank, as well as a center forward.

The aforementioned report also suggests that Juve is willing to offload Federico Chiesa to make room for Greenwood. The two stars, however, typically play different positions and could seemingly coexist together on the pitch. Either way, Motta has given his approval in his new club’s pursuit of the English attacker.

