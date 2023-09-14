It has been claimed that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has declined a managerial position at Rangers. The English manager is not eager to return to managing after being asked to replace Michael Beale, who is now under pressure.

The Scottish team is off to a sluggish start. Currently, Rangers are in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership. The club has six points after four games. Michael Beale’s team has two wins and two losses.

This includes a loss in the Old Firm rivalry against Celtic just before the international break. To make matters worse, the Ibrox club lost 5-1 to PSV, therefore ending their hopes of advancing to the UEFA Champions League.

Rangers approach Graham Potter to no avail

According to The Sun, this has prompted the Glasgow mammoths to consider their alternatives. After that, the Scottish giants went to Potter’s agents and suggested that he take Beale’s place. But when they approached the Englishman about the position, he declined, per the Daily Mail.

An eventual coaching comeback does not stress or worry Potter. Instead, he is patiently waiting for the appropriate chance to show himself. Ideally, that would be with a team that provides UEFA Champions League action.

Ex-Chelsea man holding out for UCL club

Even before the Scottish side approached him, the 48-year-old turned down the opportunity to coach French team Lyon. After four games in Ligue 1, Les Gones have managed just one point, putting them dead last.

However, he did not end up moving to France. The French powerhouse is hiring former player Fabio Grosso instead.

Meanwhile, Potter has not found a job since his dismissal from Chelsea. He previously spent three mostly successful seasons at Brighton. The Englishman would now want to take the next step and go back into managing a side that has a realistic shot at reaching Europe’s most popular club tournament.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images