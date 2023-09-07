Following his departure from Chelsea last year, Graham Potter was widely expected to find a new management position.

After leading the Blues for just seven months, Chelsea sacked the Englishman with the club struggling for results. Graham Potter floated as an idea to replace current Lyon boss Laurent Blanc. Blanc is under mounting pressure due to Lyon’s dismal start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Before the game against Paris Saint-Germain, the French daily L’Equipe stated that the former France manager’s job at the Groupama Stadium would be at risk if his club loses. After a crushing 4-1 defeat, Lyon finds itself in the red lantern and is already exploring replacement options for Blanc.

Potter turns down Ligue 1 job

The Englishman has been in the running to replace coach Laurent Blanc. Potter met with Lyon owner John Textor on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe. Also, The Athletic notes Potter saw the managerial opening as a chance to lead a storied team with UEFA Champions League aspirations.

Ultimately, the 48-year-old determined that it was not the appropriate moment to relocate his family to France. Now did he want to return to club management. However, the report adds that he will continue to weigh his options.

Who will Lyon target next after Graham Potter denial?

Lyon is in last place in Ligue 1 after a winless start to the season. After four games, Lyon has one draw and three defeats. The team hoped Potter would lead the way in turning things around.

Nonetheless, the club is now on the lookout for a replacement after the English boss turned their offer down. Who they’ll approach to fill the head coaching vacancy is still a mystery. Blanc’s potential alternatives are Thiago Motta and William Still, as per 90min. Marcelo Gallardo was also considered, but he turned down a contract offer from the French club.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Bildbyran