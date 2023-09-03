Kyogo Furuhashi’s brilliant strike gave Celtic a slender 1-0 win against Rangers at the Ibrox on Sunday afternoon. Rangers had two goals disallowed in what endured a frustrating game for the hosts.

In the opening minute, Rabbi Matondo thought he gave his side the dream start, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Kemar Roofe’s goal was then chalked off for a foul in the build-up as Celtic rode their luck to hang on for three points.

Celtic go four points clear of Rangers

Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won three of their opening four games and are on ten points, four clear of their fierce rivals.

Furuhashi delivered the decisive blow in the encounter when he scored in stoppage time of the first half as he capitalized on poor defending from the hosts.

This was the 28-year-old Japanese striker’s sixth goal in the last 5 games of the fixture.

There would be debate on whether Roofe’s goal should have stood. Referee Don Robertson consulted VAR and, after an on-field review, decided to cancel the goal out after Cyriel Dessers had appeared to foul Gustaf Lagerbielke in the buildup.

Rangers manager Michael Beale will now have to go back to the drawing board and motivate his players after a forgettable week.

The Scottish side were humiliated 5-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualification play-off, losing 7-3 on aggregate.

Beale poor record in Old Firm derbies

The Old Firm loss also meant that Beale will have some serious questions to answer. Incidentally, Beale has won only once in six derbies.

On the disallowed goal and the result, the Rangers manager said, “Having seen back, he kicks Cyriel, so I think it’s a harsh call.

I think that’s one that’s gone against us, but there’s a lot of time to play in the game. The goal is an error on our part, a huge error. Second half, we pushed and pushed, but you’d like us to be more inventive and ruthless because the chances were there. It’s a desperately disappointing day for everybody. It’s been a rough week.”

On the other hand, Brendan Rodgers’ second stint at Celtic has been off to an impressive start.

The former Leicester City manager won his tenth from 13 derbies. The result will cast away doubts regarding what the 50-year-old Irishman could achieve after returning to the helm.

