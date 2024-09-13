Tensions appear to be mounting between AC Milan’s ownership group, RedBird Capital Partners, and former star turned advisor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish legend rejoined the club in a new capacity after his retirement. However, he’s at the center of multiple controversies that have raised concerns about his role and influence within the team.

The tension between Ibrahimovic and the club’s owners is escalating, and it poses a danger to destabilize the team at a critical time; stemming from his participation in contentious YouTube videos and disagreements over the management of the club’s younger players. With Milan’s big matchups coming up, the poor connection is making fans wonder whether the veteran will stay with the club; or if he has any real impact on their path.

One of the incidents that has reportedly strained the relationship between Ibrahimovic and the owners stems from his involvement in a YouTube video with content creator IShowSpeed. The video featured a homophobic gag; however, this inappropriate joke caused significant backlash and reportedly irritated the American owners of RedBird.

According to La Repubblica, the Swede’s failure to distance himself from the controversy particularly displeased the ownership. Despite the video’s seeming insignificance, its possible effect on the club’s reputation caused the leadership to express grave worries. This event represents a turning point in the much bigger controversy surrounding Ibrahimovic’s decision-making and his position at the club.

Management of issues related to the academy

Beyond the YouTube controversy, Ibrahimovic’s influence on Milan’s youth teams has also been a source of friction. Notably, reports are suggesting that he may have played a role in the departure of former teammate Ignazio Abate from his role as the academy coach. Abate’s departure is thought to be linked to disagreements about the handling of youth players; including the promotion of Ibrahimovic’s son, Maximilian, to the youth team.

Additionally, the delay in finalizing a professional contract for Milan’s young talent Francesco Camarda has been attributed to prioritizing a deal for Maximilian. This decision has caused frustration among some within the club and its fanbase. To make matters worse, Camarda liked a social media post that said Ibrahimovic didn’t have the experience to succeed in his present position.

The 42-year-old’s absence during Milan’s recent match against Lazio has also raised eyebrows, especially given the context of the game. Fans and club officials alike questioned why Ibrahimovic was not present during such a crucial match; especially given his advisory role and the ongoing issues with the team’s leadership.

Crucial period ahead for RedBird and Ibrahimovic

The timing of these tensions could not be worse for the Serie A giants; the club faces a series of critical matches against Venezia, Liverpool, and Inter. The outcomes of these games will likely shape the remainder of the season; it could also have significant implications for Paulo Fonseca’s future as manager.

There is growing pressure on the Milan hierarchy to reassess Ibrahimovic’s position within the club. Reports suggest that RedBird is closely monitoring the situation, and decisions could be made soon regarding his role in the team’s leadership structure. As the club looks to improve its on-field performance and resolve off-field distractions, Ibrahimovic’s future at San Siro is uncertain.

